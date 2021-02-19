 

Say What?!: Website Offers $2,000 for ‘Dream Job’ – Five Nights of Sleeping

Friday, February 19, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Website-offers-2000-for-dream-job-five-nights-of-sleepingA health advice website is offering $2,000 for a “dream job” that involves actual dreams: getting paid to sleep for five nights in different locations, including a five-star resort.

Sleep Standards, a website dedicated to dispensing sleep health advice and reviews of sleep-aid products, said it is seeking a candidate to help the site “learn more about the influence of environmental factors on the quality of sleep.”

Read the full story here.


