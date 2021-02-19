 

SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet: ‘Transform Your Room in an Afternoon’

Friday, February 19, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_2248CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet and learn how to “Transform Your Room in an Afternoon.”

Introducing Floorigami peel and stick carpet tiles from Shaw.

You can have a beautiful, soft, custom area rug in no time. Just clear it, sweep it, peel and stick. It’s just that simple. The adhesive-backed sections are safe to use on all hard surfaces; real hardwood, vinyl plank, and stone tiles without leaving a residue. It’s permanent – until you decide it isn’t.

Floorigami comes in many different styles, colors, and patterns. These would make a great area rug, hallway runner, entryway rug, or playroom rug. If you can imagine it, you can do it.

Come see all the options in person or go to https://floorigami.com/

As a leader in the area’s flooring service, McMillen’s has the knowledge to help customers choose the right product for their project, the professional installers to get the job done right, and the longevity and customer satisfaction to keep customers coming back for their future flooring needs.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.


