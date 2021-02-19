 

Knox Borough Police Living Up to the ‘Protect and Serve’ Mantra With Weekly Food Bag Distribution

Friday, February 19, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

152039909_944236772988793_2408572385918477044_nKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Despite the Coronavirus and cold weather, the officers at Knox Borough Police Department are still giving back to the community.

(Pictured: Chief Bowen and Officer Bauer of Knox Borough Police Department)

Knox Borough Police officers, Officer Bauer and Chief Bowen, are hard at work not only protecting their community but serving them as well.

They have partnered with Keystone Missions to provide food bags to families in the Keystone School District that are in need or struggling.

Keystone Missions is a group that includes members from three area churches: Cornerstone Church of Clarion, Grace E.C. Church in Nineveh, and Knox United Methodist Church.

Each week, members take turns preparing grocery bags with food items for local children.

Pre-Coronavirus, Keystone Missions’ members were stationed in the school to hand out bags at dismissal. Due to the current restrictions within schools, they had to improvise and that’s when Jenifer Yockey reached out to Officer Bauer at the Knox Borough Police Department to discuss the possibility of delivering food to children in need.

Each week, the designated church contacts the officers to set-up a date and time to pick-up the bags to deliver. Just in time for the weekend, the children typically receive the food bags on Fridays.

“We are now up to 30 children – 15 home in the Knox Area – One (1) bag per child,” Officer Bauer noted.

Though most items are non-perishable, occasionally the officers are able to deliver hamburger meat, hot dogs, and more. The food bags are different each week.

This service first started by word of mouth and asking residents if they new of any families and children in need.

“With 2020 being so hard financially to numerous local families, our list of distributions began to develop very quickly.”

Now, if someone is in need and would like to receive food bags, as long as they have a school-aged child in the Keystone School District, they are eligible. Families can receive food bags by contacting the Knox Borough Police Department at 814-797-1100. Citizens can also be recommended other families by calling the same number.

If anyone is interested in making a monetary donation to assist with the grocery bag distribution, they can contact Officer Bauer or Chief Bowen at the Police Department, 814-797-1100. Officers will then connect donors with a member of Keystone Missions.


