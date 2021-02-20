A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Snow showers before 4pm, then rain and snow showers. High near 35. South wind around 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

