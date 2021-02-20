 

Clarion County Coroner Called to Scene of Missing Person Investigation

Saturday, February 20, 2021 @ 08:02 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Image from iOS (2)HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Coroner has been dispatched to the scene of a missing person investigation in Highland Township, Clarion County.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to exploreClarion.com that he was called to the area of Bigley Road on Saturday evening.

The investigation is being conducted by Clarion-based State Police.

A representative of Clarion-based State Police said Bigley Road remained closed as of 8:55 p.m. as a result of an active investigation into a missing Clarion man.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

Authorities were unable to provide additional details citing an active investigation.

