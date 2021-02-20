Brennen Lee Durante, 23, of 6696 Highland Road, passed away peacefully on Monday, (Feb. 8, 2021) at his home on Highland Road.

Born April 29, 1997, in Kane, he was the son of Randy Durante and Sherry (Lowell) Gillespie of Kane.

Brennen graduated from Kane High School in 2015. He went on to further his education at Lincoln Electric Welding School in Cleveland, Ohio, where he graduated with a welding degree and certificate.

He was a welder by trade and worked mostly for Highlander Energy. He was very skilled, intelligent, and he used his gifts to work on mechanical projects, where he always found himself creating, designing, and building new and unique ideas.

Brennen loved the outdoors, especially when he was spending his time there with his loved ones. He loved downhill skiing and he spent a lot of time in nature, hunting, fishing, and exploring. He especially loved exploring the beautiful scenic areas of the Allegheny National Forest. He had a beautiful view of the world around us.

Brennen was blessed to have so many great friends and he loved spending time with each one of them. He would always say how lucky he was to have his friends and he embraced every second he could while making memories with them. He was a light in their life, as they were in his.

He is remembered for his generosity, always giving of himself and loving everyone unconditionally, and accepting others without judgment.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Anthony and Miriam Durante.

He is survived by his older sister, Megan Durante of Kane, and they looked at each other as more than just siblings, they were each other’s first and forever best friends. In addition to his sister, he is survived by his mother, father, stepfather, his maternal grandparents, James and Kathleen Danielson; two uncles and two aunts, and his seven cousins.

Due to COVID, a private memorial service will be held for the family. Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.