 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spiced Apple Cider Jelly Shots

Saturday, February 20, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These spiked jello squares are sure to get the party started!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups cold apple cider or juice
4 envelopes unflavored gelatin

1 cup sugar
1-1/2 cups ginger-flavored vodka
2 teaspoons Angostura bitters
2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
Thinly sliced apple, optional

Directions

-Pour apple cider into a large saucepan and sprinkle gelatin over top; let stand, without stirring, until gelatin softens, about 5 minutes. Whisk in sugar. Heat and stir over low heat until sugar and gelatin are completely dissolved, 8-10 minutes (do not boil); remove from heat. Stir in vodka; pour the mixture into a 9-in. square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Refrigerate, uncovered, until mixture is firm, about 2 hours.

-To unmold, run a sharp knife along the edges of gelatin; invert onto a cutting board and lift off the pan. Cut into 64 squares; brush tops with bitters and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. If desired, garnish with apple slices.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.