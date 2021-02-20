Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spiced Apple Cider Jelly Shots

These spiked jello squares are sure to get the party started!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups cold apple cider or juice

4 envelopes unflavored gelatin



1 cup sugar1-1/2 cups ginger-flavored vodka2 teaspoons Angostura bitters2 tablespoons cinnamon sugarThinly sliced apple, optional

Directions

-Pour apple cider into a large saucepan and sprinkle gelatin over top; let stand, without stirring, until gelatin softens, about 5 minutes. Whisk in sugar. Heat and stir over low heat until sugar and gelatin are completely dissolved, 8-10 minutes (do not boil); remove from heat. Stir in vodka; pour the mixture into a 9-in. square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Refrigerate, uncovered, until mixture is firm, about 2 hours.

-To unmold, run a sharp knife along the edges of gelatin; invert onto a cutting board and lift off the pan. Cut into 64 squares; brush tops with bitters and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. If desired, garnish with apple slices.

