Clarion University Theatre Livestreams ‘An Iliad’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University Theatre’s season continues with “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on the award-winning Robert Fagles translation of Homer’s epic poem.

It is the story of the Trojan War – the rage of Achilles, the bravery of Prince Hector of Troy, the sense of duty of Patroclus – as filtered through the poet who witnessed it all and painfully recalls the story.

“Written as a solo piece, the Clarion production uses a quintet of actors to portray the poet, the muses and to bring the armies of Greece and Troy to life,” said director Robert Gerald Levy of Clarion University’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts.

“This adaptation of the Fagles translation maintains the verse of the original, with contemporary language, coupled with the commentary on war by Peterson and O’Hare. It sings with authenticity while maintaining a contemporary view of the glories and horrors of war.”

“Preparing this production has been a challenge, but the nature of this particular play lends itself to social distancing,” Levy said.

Last fall, Clarion University Theatre experimented with Zoom production. For this production, the stage at Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center has been outfitted as a remote television studio.

“While we cannot yet have live audiences with us, the play will be captured on video and streamed on demand,” Levy said.

Featured in the play are Kylie Judy, a senior acting major from Franklin, Shelby Hostetler, a junior acting and education major from Summerville, Mark Pintar, a senior interdisciplinary studies major from McKees Rocks, Lindsay Victoria Smelcer, a senior acting major from Bensalem, and D’Andre Thompson, a freshman musical theatre major from Toronto, Ohio. Acting as a standby and serving as dramaturg for the production is Ally Gillen, a senior acting major from Haveford.

The student creative staff includes costume designer Dakotah Hall of Bradford; lighting design by Zachary Rupp from Nottingham, Maryland; properties design by Nessa Hester of Pittsburgh; sound by Tylar Nardei from Monaca; cameras and video are being directed by Ben Fye from Woodland. Theatre faculty Edward J. Powers and Julie Findlan-Powell supervise student designs, and Dr. Lacey Fulton is supervising video production.

The play will be available March 3-7 for video streaming.

For­­­ information and ticket information, visit www.clarionuniversitytickets.com.­­

