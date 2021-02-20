Clyde W. Neal, Sr., 82, of Horsecreek Road, Oil City, Cranberry Township, died early Thursday morning, February 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

He was born in Oil City on July 4, 1938, to the late Lester S. Neal, Sr. and Dorthea (Heckathorn) Neal.

Clyde enjoyed hunting and loved sprint car racing.

He was employed in the maintenance department at Manion Steel Barrel Company in Rouseville for forty years.

He was married in Oil City on June 9, 1956, to the former Alberta (Hogue) and she survives.

\Also surviving are two children, Rebecca Anderson and her husband Ed of Oil City, and Clyde Neal, Jr. and his wife Kathy of Oil City; and two step-grandchildren, Misty Lockhart and her daughter Jaylyn Gray, and Joe Lockhart and his son Logan Lockhart.

Clyde is also survived by his sister, Laura Carson of Venus; a brother, Fred Neal of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lester Neal, Jr. and John Neal; and a sister, Darlene Wilson.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Clyde’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

