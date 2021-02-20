George F. Kossman, 91, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Friday morning, February 19, 2021, at his home.

He was born on December 6, 1929, in Pennsylvania; son of the late Frank and Helen Aaron Kossman.

George attended Clarion Limestone High School.

He married the love of his life, Illean Lehman, who survives.

George owned and operated George Kossman Excavating, working for numerous places around the area.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

George loved to garden and spend time with his family and friends. He also loved his horse, Clipper.

George is survived by his loving wife, Illean and his daughter, Vicki Loll and Pete Smail of Corsica.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mike on December 3, 2013; and his son-in-law, Tim Loll.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in George’s name to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane Suite 1, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

