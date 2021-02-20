Kristy Droske Announces Week Six Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Six – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!

WEEK SIX RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: Belly Bailout

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Denny Hickman of PhatBoys

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost on each team)

Belly Bailout Lida Jenkins Blubber Busters Brett Davis Chunky Monkeys Kim Karns Die Lard Nikki Shick Down Sizers Ron Bair Droopy Drawers Mindy Traister Drop It Like It’s Hot Riley Fox Dump Your Rump Chad Bell Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit Tracy Himes Fat n’ Furious John Hatten Fatty Farmers Cody Colwell FLABulous 6 Shirley Kyle Hardcore Parkour Alex Hetrick Lean Queens Kaitlyn Kline Lighten Up Kelli McNaughton Lighten The Load Heather Crompton Lumpy Ladies Nikki Penny Mission Slimpossible Eileen Gruver Phat Fit Chicks Taylor Winner PhatBoys Denny Hickman Scale Slaughterers Andy Griebel Shifting Weight April Renninger Take it to the Mac’s Courtney Greathouse Team Twinkies Verna Smith The Slimpsons Alisha Hibell Waistin’ Away Elisha Pospisil Work In Progress Ann McNany

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:



Often, planning and prepping is one of the biggest obstacles to good nutrition. Did you know that there are apps out there, that help with this? Today is your lucky day!

One that can really help you come up with ideas, is SUPERCOOK. In this one, you can type in what you have in your fridge or pantry, what you want to be the key ingredient (ex. Chicken), and it pops out a variety of recipes to pick from that can be filtered by prep time, low carb, etc. Very cool.

The other one is called COOKLIST. This one, you will add what you regularly keep in the house, and then you can build an actual weekly meal plan, with recipes and a grocery list! These are both great resources to help keep your meals planned, balanced, and creative!

~ Kristy

Quote for the Week:

“There will come a day when you CAN’T do it…..today is NOT that day.”

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

NO EXCUSES TRAINING & COACHING

814-541-0129

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

No Excuses Training & Coaching

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy's Facebook page – No Excuses.

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Seven Results!

