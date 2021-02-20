 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Kristy Droske Announces Week Six Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021

Saturday, February 20, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

no-excuses-kristyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Six – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!

WEEK SIX RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: Belly Bailout

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Denny Hickman of PhatBoys

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost on each team)

Belly Bailout Lida Jenkins
Blubber Busters Brett Davis
Chunky Monkeys Kim Karns
Die Lard Nikki Shick
Down Sizers Ron Bair
Droopy Drawers Mindy Traister
Drop It Like It’s Hot Riley Fox
Dump Your Rump Chad Bell
Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit Tracy Himes
Fat n’ Furious John Hatten
Fatty Farmers Cody Colwell
FLABulous 6 Shirley Kyle
Hardcore Parkour Alex Hetrick
Lean Queens Kaitlyn Kline
Lighten Up Kelli McNaughton
Lighten The Load Heather Crompton
Lumpy Ladies Nikki Penny
Mission Slimpossible Eileen Gruver
Phat Fit Chicks Taylor Winner
PhatBoys Denny Hickman
Scale Slaughterers Andy Griebel
Shifting Weight April Renninger
Take it to the Mac’s Courtney Greathouse
Team Twinkies Verna Smith
The Slimpsons Alisha Hibell
Waistin’ Away Elisha Pospisil
Work In Progress Ann McNany

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:


Often, planning and prepping is one of the biggest obstacles to good nutrition. Did you know that there are apps out there, that help with this? Today is your lucky day!

One that can really help you come up with ideas, is SUPERCOOK. In this one, you can type in what you have in your fridge or pantry, what you want to be the key ingredient (ex. Chicken), and it pops out a variety of recipes to pick from that can be filtered by prep time, low carb, etc. Very cool.

The other one is called COOKLIST. This one, you will add what you regularly keep in the house, and then you can build an actual weekly meal plan, with recipes and a grocery list! These are both great resources to help keep your meals planned, balanced, and creative!

~ Kristy

Quote for the Week:

“There will come a day when you CAN’T do it…..today is NOT that day.”

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS
NO EXCUSES TRAINING & COACHING
814-541-0129

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Seven Results!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.