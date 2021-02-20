Local Woman Accused of Cashing $1,600 in Fake Gaming Tickets

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Theft charges have been filed against a local woman who allegedly cashed a total of $1,600 in fake and falsified gaming tickets at an area business.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police on February 17, 2021, filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Melissa D. Reitz.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:58 a.m. on November 11, 2019, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a business on Route 119 in Henderson Township regarding a report of a fraudulent gaming ticket.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that an audit of skill games in her establishment found multiple fraudulent prize tickets.

The complaint states two of the fraudulent tickets, one that was changed from $3.00 to $300.00 and one that was changed from $4.00 to $400.00, were paid out on November 9, 2019, to Melissa Reitz.

According to the complaint, further investigation found that Reitz took the tickets to her vehicle where she had receipt paper, computers, and printers make hundred dollar prize tickets all totaling $1,600.00.

The complaint notes Reitz was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Reitz through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on February 17, 2021:

– Theft by Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 1

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on March 30, with Judge Inzana presiding.

