Robert E. Reed, 94, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday, February 18, 2021, at The Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Born June 4, 1926, in Emporium, PA, he was a son of the late Roland H. and Ruth M. (Beldin) Reed. On December 23, 1946, Robert married the love of his life, the former Norma J. Brink; she preceded him in death.

Robert proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during World War II, where he was Honorably discharged after his service.

Throughout his professional career, Robert worked as a Machinist for GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville.

A man of the outdoors, Robert had a passion for hunting and flying. He built and owned two airplanes and was an IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) Pilot. He was also a member of the NRA and a founding member of the Cooperstown Community Church of God.

Robert will be forever remembered by his three daughters, Linda Kelly and her husband, Larry, of Franklin, Lori Burk and her husband, Daniel, of Cooperstown, and Debra Simpson and her husband, David, of Waynesboro, VA; his seven grandchildren, Todd Kelly and his wife, Deanna, of York, Jennifer Nulph and her husband, Dax, of Franklin, Ryan Beach of Cincinnati, OH, Nicholas Beach of Waynesboro, VA, Heather Long and her husband, Shayne, and William Burk and his wife, Krystal, both of Cooperstown, and Kareana Sagnimeni and her husband, Carmen, of Mercer; his 15 great-grandchildren; and by his one great-great-grandchild.

He is further survived by his two brothers, Earl D. Reed and his wife, Verna, and James “Jimmy” A. Reed and his wife, Diane, both of Emporium; his four sisters, Fredia Delores Tomkins, and Roberta “Reba” R. Palmer, both of Emporium, Kathleen “Kathy” M. Padilla and her husband, Paul, of Tennessee, and Janet A. Hedgedus and her husband, Steve, New Kensington, PA; and his two brothers-in-law, James Brink and his wife, Paulme, of Butler, and Richard Brink and his wife, Jennifer, of Las Vegas, NV.

In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Green; his six brothers, Clarence A. Reed, Ernest “Ernie” J. Reed, Urban A. Reed, Ermil H. Reed, Burton “Burt” L. Reed, and Charles “Chuck” A. Reed; and his two sisters, Laura A. Reed, and Judith K. Reed.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services for Robert will be held privately for the family, with Reverend Barry Markle, pastor of the Lakeview Church of God, and Reverend Philip Williams, pastor of the Cooperstown Church of God, co-officiating.

A livestream of Robert’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 2 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

Robert will be laid to rest next to his wife in Cooperstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cooperstown Community Church of God, P.O. Box 148, Cooperstown, PA 16317; and/or to The Marquette Hospice House of Meadville Medical Center, c/o Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

