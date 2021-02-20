Say What?!: Ohio Man Forgoes Food for 46-Day Lent ‘Beer Diet’

CINCINNATI, Oh. – An Ohio man is marking the Christian tradition of Lent by giving up solid foods for 46 days and getting the majority of his sustenance from beer.

Del Hall of Cincinnati said his Lent diet includes only beer, water, black coffee, and herbal tea, and as of his Friday morning weigh-in — day 3 of his diet — he was down 5.8 pounds.

