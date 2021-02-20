Union Boys Prevail Over A-C Valley: Feb. 19 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Around the League: Feb 19, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

Boys Results

North Clarion 58, DuBois Central Catholic 47

A well-rounded night from the Wolves’ offense led them to victory over DCC, 58-47. Josh Daum had a “Dauminant” night, scoring 19 points. Aiden Hartle had a solid double-double performance, scoring 11 points while adding 10 assists. The Wolves took a 31-21 lead at the half and matched the Cardinals for the remainder of the night to nab the win.

Alec Srock led DCC with 17 points. The Wolves improve their record to 6-10. DCC falls to 9-5.

Union 57, A-C Valley 50

Solid defense and an 18-point third-quarter were enough for Union to fend off a late Falcons run to win, 57-50. The Knights held A-C Valley to five first-quarter points and took a 24-17 lead into the second half. Union grew their lead to 14 after three quarters and went 11-for-14 from the foul line to hold on for the victory. Caden Rainey was Union’s top scorer with 18 points, and Karter Vogle added 11 for the Knights.

Levi Orton led the Falcons with 23 points, 13 of which came in the final period. Union ups their record to 8-7. A-C Valley is now 7-4.

Keystone 59, Moniteau 50

Two strong middle quarters led Keystone to a 59-50 win over Moniteau. The Panthers scored 38 of their 59 points in the middle periods, giving Keystone a 49-37 lead that they would hold to secure the victory. Logan Sell led the way for the Panthers, scoring 21 points. Bret Wingard and Colin Say also hit double figures, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Tanner Williams was Moniteau’s top man, scoring 15 points. The Panthers are now 9-3 overall, while the Warriors drop to 7-10.

Sheffield 58, Venango Catholic 26

Sheffield carried a large lead throughout the night in a comfortable 58-26 win over Venango Catholic. Sheffield received a pair of 16-point performances from Tony Richards and Tyler Hepinger. The Wolverines’ defense was firm all night, allowing no more than 10 points during each of the four quarters.

Venango Catholic was led by Andrew Burda, who scored 12 points. Sheffield improves their record to 7-5. Venango Catholic is now 2-12.

Clarion Area 80, Redbank Valley 62

A huge first half from Beau Verdill followed by a big second half from Cal German powered Clarion past Redbank Valley, 80-62.

Clarion raced out to a 27-13 lead after the first quarter and expanded their lead to 20 at the half. The Bulldogs surged to within 12 early in the third quarter, but the Bobcats fended off the comeback and finished the game strong to secure the win.

Clarion was led offensively by German and Verdill. German led Clarion with 29 points, and Verdill scored 27 points. Christian Simko also added 13 points for the Bobcats. Clarion had a big night from the charity stripe, knocking down 15 of 18 free throws. Marquese Gardlock was the Bulldogs’ top scorer with 20 points. Bryson Bain added 15 points for Redbank Valley in the loss.

Girls Results

Redbank Valley 34, Karns City 26

The Bulldogs were able to take the lead early and hold on late in a grinding 34-26 win over Karns City. Claire Clouse led the Bulldogs with 12 points and was the only Bulldog to reach double figures. Tough defenses controlled the game, but the Bulldogs were slightly more efficient on offense, giving them an early lead that would hold through the final two quarters.

Abby Callihan was the only other player in double figures, scoring 11 points for the Gremlins in the loss. The Bulldogs improve to 11-4, while the Gremlins fall to 11-6.

A-C Valley 50, Union 42

The Falcons’ defense was fantastic through the first three quarters, giving A-C Valley an insurmountable lead in their 50-42 win over Union. A-C Valley trailed 10-7 after the opening period but only allowed nine points in the following two quarters combined, seizing a 35-19 lead going into the final period. Union surged back, scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons were able to hold on to their lead. Baylee Bowser led the Falcons with 13 points, and Meah Ielase added 12 for A-C Valley.

Dominika Logue and Kennedy Vogle had 12 points apiece for Union. With the win, the Falcons are now 6-8 overall. Union falls to 8-8.

Cranberry 48, Forest Area 25

The Berries controlled the game from start to finish, topping Forest Area, 48-25. Ava Ferringer was Cranberry’s top scorer, scoring 13 points while adding seven rebounds and seven steals. Kaia Dean also scored 10 points for the Berries and totaled six rebounds.

Jessica Wagner led Forest Area with 10 points. Cranberry ups their record to 3-7. Forest Area is now 0-14.

