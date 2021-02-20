Venango Region Catholic School Participates in ‘Week of Giving’

OIL CITY, Pa. — Venango Region Catholic School has announced its participation in the Week of Giving event hosted by Bridge Builders Community Foundations.

(Pictured above: St. Stephen kindergarteners spend time in prayer, led by their teacher Mrs. Shelly Feather.)

The Week of Giving event kicks off on Monday, March 15, and ends on Friday, March 19.

This collective philanthropy event will be pro-rated through the foundation and will allow donors to give to numerous nonprofits throughout Clarion, Forest, and Venango Counties, as well as the community of Punxsutawney.

“We have a goal of raising $50,000.00 and need all of our friends and supporters to donate to our organization during that week,” said Laura Blake, president of Venango Region Catholic School.

The mission of VRCS is to educate children to be people of faith and service guided by the teachings of Jesus Christ and the Church and prepare students to be critical thinkers and to lead lives of integrity.

Venango Region Catholic School, located in Oil City, serves the counties of Venango, Clarion, Forest, and Crawford. VRCS has been providing high-quality academics and whole child education to families in the Venango region for over 125 years.

In the past year, VRCS has been particularly challenged by the pandemic and the inability to hold its traditional fundraisers but hopes the Week of Giving will help raise awareness of those needs, as well as connect them to new donors.

“Catholic education has been an integral part of the Venango region for over 125 years, and in that time, we’ve helped thousands of students in our region grow in faith, service, and academics,” Blake noted.

Blake also emphasized that while VRCS’s identity is firmly rooted in the Catholic faith, the school is here for everyone, and people of all faith communities benefit from the academic excellence and values-oriented curriculum that are the hallmarks of Catholic education.

“When our donors support us, they are part of a collaborative effort to empower students as virtuous citizens, critical thinkers, and responsible members of our global society. It’s more than just financial support; our supporters are helping protect a legacy.”

A Week of Giving virtual press conference and celebration will be held on Friday, April 9, at 11:00 a.m. to announce the grand totals and hand out checks to each participating nonprofit. Special prizes will be awarded to the nonprofit with the most individual donations, the largest monetary amount of donations, as well as the most creative and engaging Week of Giving marketing campaign.

Donations can be given online at bbcfgives.org.

Donors can select multiple nonprofits to give to within the same transaction, and also allocate varying contributions to each nonprofit selected. Donations received through the Week of Giving event are fully tax-deductible donations under applicable federal and state laws.

Additionally, companies can participate by pledging to match their employee contributions up to a certain amount. Corporate pledge forms are available online.

More information is online at www.bbcfgives.org.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.