Larry and Yvonne Young Celebrate 62 Years of Marriage

Larry and Yvonne Young, of the Kossuth/Cranberry area, celebrated their 62nd anniversary on Saturday, February 20. Larry and Yvonne are the proud parents of Leah Young, Larry Young, Jr., Robin Young, Julie Boocks, and Andrew Young and his wife Cassie. They also have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

