A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – Rain and snow showers before 4pm, then a chance of rain showers. High near 38. South wind around 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

