All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Fran Siegel
Fran Siegel served our country in the United States Army Reserves.
Name: Francis Edward “Fran” Siegel
Born: November 10, 1946
Died: December 24, 2020
Hometown: Brookville, Pa. (with Clarion County ties)
Branch: U.S. Army Reserves
Fran Siegel graduated from Keystone High School in 1964.
He honorably served his country in the 1960’s with the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was laid to rest in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Township, Jefferson County, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
