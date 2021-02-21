Clarion Area Wrestling Results Powered by Luton’s Plumbing: Boggess Qualifies for Regionals

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – At Saturday’s D9 Class AA Wrestling Championships, Cutter Boggess secured a third-place finish, good enough to qualify for the Northwest Regional Tournament.

(Archived photo from the 2019-20 Championships)



Boggess topped Cranberry’s Jacob Kuney in the opening quarterfinal round via fall before dropping to the consolation bracket after a loss to Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman. In the consolation bracket, Boggess seized third place after toppling Johnsonburg’s Cole Haight and Port Allegany’s Issak Baumgarner, both by fall. The third-place finish grants Boggess a place at the Northwest Regional Tournament, his second trip to the regional championships.

No other Clarion wrestler obtained a regional qualification slot, but Caleb Edmonds, Logan Edmonds, and Kaoz Baker won matches for the Bobcats.

Brookville cruised to victory in the team competition, winning their second consecutive D9 Class AA Team Title.

View Clarion’s full results below:

