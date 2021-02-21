 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Roasted Cauliflower with Tahini Yogurt Sauce

Sunday, February 21, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Roasted Cauliflower will soon become a family favorite!

Ingredients

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 small head cauliflower (about 1-1/2 pounds), cut into 4 wedges

SAUCE:
1/2 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon tahini
1/4 teaspoon salt
Dash paprika
Dash cayenne pepper
Minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a small bowl, mix the first five ingredients. Rub over cauliflower; arrange in a foil-lined 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray, cut sides up. Roast 40-45 minutes or until golden brown and tender.

-For sauce, in a small bowl, mix yogurt, lemon juice, tahini, salt, paprika and pepper; serve over cauliflower. Sprinkle with parsley.


