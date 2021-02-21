Edythe Marie Swedenjelm Gerhart, 89, formerly of 525 Greeves Street, Kane, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Sena Kean Manor where she resided.

Edythe was born September 11, 1931, to Edward and Margaret Swedenjelm and later married Robert Gerhart on June 8, 1957.

Edythe’s diverse interests and talents led her to her first job of popping and serving popcorn at the Temple Theater, to Secretary at the Stackpole Corporation, to working at the Kane Chamber of Commerce. She also spent many years working at the Blair Corporation in Warren and for the Allegheny National Forest. Edythe also spent time working at the Kane Manor, Colonial Inn, Widman’s, and the Sheffield Lumber Mill. No matter the job, Edythe enjoyed the people she encountered each day.

Edythe was lively and spirited and made everyone smile. She loved being around people and would do anything to help the people she loved. Edythe was a strong advocate for voting and enjoyed serving at the election polls in Kane. She also spent many years as a Girl Scout leader and served as neighborhood chairman for the organization in the Kane area. She was a member of the Kane Senior Center and enjoyed reminiscing and socializing at the club. Edythe also enjoyed playing cards with her friends, her Sunday school class at the First United Methodist Church, cappuccino with friends at Texas Hot Lunch, taking her granddaughters for pie and French fries with vinegar, teaching her granddaughters how to roller skate, cooking, cheering on the the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, sitting in the audience of the many dance shows her granddaughters performed in, and spending time with her daughter, Nancy, and her family.

She joins her husband, Robert Gerhart; her parents, Edward and Margaret Swedenjelm; sisters, Virginia Neitz and Mary Jane Brown; brother, Edward Swedenjelm; and great granddaughters, Josie Lee and Juliette Ann Mattocks.

Edythe is survived by her beloved daughter, Nancy Gerhart (Darrell) Blankenship of Kane; granddaughters, Jennifer Blankenship (Jeffrey) Mattocks of Kane, Stephanie Blankenship Wormsley of Kane, Amanda Blankenship (Gregory) Mattocks of Grove City, and Chelle Blankenship of Kane; and great grandchildren, Elijah and Maxwell Wormsley and Quintin Mattocks, also of Kane; all of whom she dearly loved.

Grandma Edie made the best scrambled eggs in town. No doubt she is with Jesus and is making the best scrambled eggs in Heaven.

Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home on Monday February 22, 2021. Memorial donations can be made to the United Methodist Church of Kane, Pennsylvania.

