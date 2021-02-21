 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Esther L. Dinger

Sunday, February 21, 2021 @ 10:02 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Dinger, E photo (2)Esther L. Dinger, 90, of Tionesta, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at home.

She was born December 3, 1930, in Distant, PA, to the late John W. and Daisy G. Wright Holibaugh.

Esther was married on June 6, 1951, in Hawthorn, PA, to Herman Dinger Jr., who survives.

She was a homemaker for most of her life, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Another enjoyment for Esther was camping, she was a member of the Good Sam Camping Club and the Pine Grove Rover Campers Club. She also was a member of the Tylersburg United Methodist Church.

Along with her husband she is survived by her children, Patricia Seitz and her husband Jim, of Lucinda, Debra Schill of Lucinda, Peggy Silvis and her husband Bob, of Tionesta, and Gary Dinger of Fryburg; her grandchildren, Tommy Seitz, Billy Seitz, Selena Daugherty, Jason Schill, Stacy Wolbert, Nicole Dailey, Aaron Dinger, and Luke Dinger; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, David Schill; her siblings, Ruby Ross, Wilda Walters, Edith Troup, Mae Hollobaugh, Alta Adams, Leone Hunsinger, Helen Miller, Wesley Holibaugh, Leroy Holibaugh, Edwin Holibaugh, and Louise Skinner; and a daughter in law, Kami Dinger and a son in law, Thomas Schill.

A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the immediate family, with the Rev. Jeffrey Foor, pastor, officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.
Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.