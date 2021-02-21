Esther L. Dinger, 90, of Tionesta, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at home.

She was born December 3, 1930, in Distant, PA, to the late John W. and Daisy G. Wright Holibaugh.

Esther was married on June 6, 1951, in Hawthorn, PA, to Herman Dinger Jr., who survives.

She was a homemaker for most of her life, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Another enjoyment for Esther was camping, she was a member of the Good Sam Camping Club and the Pine Grove Rover Campers Club. She also was a member of the Tylersburg United Methodist Church.

Along with her husband she is survived by her children, Patricia Seitz and her husband Jim, of Lucinda, Debra Schill of Lucinda, Peggy Silvis and her husband Bob, of Tionesta, and Gary Dinger of Fryburg; her grandchildren, Tommy Seitz, Billy Seitz, Selena Daugherty, Jason Schill, Stacy Wolbert, Nicole Dailey, Aaron Dinger, and Luke Dinger; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, David Schill; her siblings, Ruby Ross, Wilda Walters, Edith Troup, Mae Hollobaugh, Alta Adams, Leone Hunsinger, Helen Miller, Wesley Holibaugh, Leroy Holibaugh, Edwin Holibaugh, and Louise Skinner; and a daughter in law, Kami Dinger and a son in law, Thomas Schill.

A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the immediate family, with the Rev. Jeffrey Foor, pastor, officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

