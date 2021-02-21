North Clarion Boys Best Venango Catholic: Feb. 20 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Around the League: Feb 20, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

Boys Results

North Clarion 58, Venango Catholic 43

A well-balanced offensive effort provided North Clarion with a comfortable 58-43 win over Venango Catholic. The Wolves had the lead for the vast majority of the night, winning 27-18 at the half and 45-28 after three quarters. Collin Schmader led North Clarion with 13 points, and Aiden Hartle also scored 12 for the Wolves.

Andrew Burda led all scorers with 19 points for the Vikings. North Clarion ups their record to 7-10. Venango Catholic is now 2-13.

Oil City 50, Redbank Valley 42

A strong defensive effort highlighted Oil City’s 50-42 win over Redbank Valley. The Oilers allowed no more than 12 points in a quarter, stifling Redbank Valley’s big three. Judias Johnson was the top man for the Oilers, scoring 16 points. Isaiah Aeschbaker and Holden Stahl also reached double figures for Oil City, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock each led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Oil City is now 8-8 on the season, while the Bulldogs drop to 9-6 overall.

Girls Results

Punxsutawney 78, Keystone 34

In a battle of the district’s top two girls sides, Punxsutawney put in a dominant performance, topping Keystone 78-34. The Chucks asserted themselves on both ends of the floor, jumping out to an early lead and expanding the margin throughout the entirety of the game. Riley Presloid led Punxsutawney with 21 points, including five threes. Sarah Weaver also provided 20 points for the Chucks.

Jozee Weaver was Keystone’s top scorer with 16 points. The Chucks remain unbeaten at 13-0. Keystone is now 13-2.

