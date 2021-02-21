 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

North Clarion Places Second, Brings Home 22 Medals at Regional Academic Decathlon

Sunday, February 21, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A5116FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion Academic Decathlon team finished in second place in the small schools division of the regional competition on February 13.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

North Clarion team members also earned 22 individual medals.

Cole Anderson led the team with eight medals, earning gold medals in art, economics, math, music, and social science; silver medals in literature and science, and a bronze medal for his individual overall score.

Alexy McDermid earned six medals: gold medals in literature and music; silver medals in art and math, and bronze medals in essay and social science.

Wyatt Stimmell earned gold medals in science, silver medals in economics and math, and a bronze medal in music.

Caleb Dailey earned gold medals in economics and math as well as a silver medal in science.

Wade Peters earned a bronze medal in math.

The team will be competing next in the state competition on March 6.


