Northwest Commission Seeks Public Input on Transportation Planning Via Online Survey

Sunday, February 21, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Northwest-Planning-CommissionOIL CITY, Pa. – The Northwest Commission is currently seeking public input on the Coordinated Public Transit-Human Service Transportation Plan through an online survey.

The Northwest Commission is an Oil City-based, public, non-profit regional agency for economic and community development and a resource for transportation planning. The Northwest Commission serves as the Northwest Regional Planning Organization’s (RPO) Planning Partner for PennDOT. The RPO is responsible for transportation planning in the counties of Clarion, Crawford, Forest, Venango, and Warren.

The RPO is currently in the process of updating the Coordinated Public Transit-Human Service Transportation Plan. The last update of the Plan took place in 2017.  The purpose of the Coordinated Plan is to identify the needs and gaps in human service transportation for seniors, persons with disabilities, and low-income individuals in the Northwest Pennsylvania region.

Human service organizations and the public are invited to participate in the data collection process by completing a short survey that can be found at https://www.northwestpa.org/transplan/.   Surveys will be collected until March 10, 2021.  Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is assisting the Northwest Commission in this effort.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

