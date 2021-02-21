Police Release Details of Two Injured in I-80 Crash in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 East in Brookville Borough on Monday morning.

According to police, the accident happened around 10:11 a.m. on Monday, February 15, on I-80 East at the 76.8-mile marker, involving 26-year-old Daquane E. Wilson, of New York, NY.

Police say Wilson lost control of his 2020 Toyota Corolla and subsequently slid uncontrollably into the guide rail off the right shoulder of the highway. After the initial point of impact, the Toyota proceeded across both lanes of travel and came to a final rest against the jersey barrier on the bridge overpass.

Wilson and his passenger 23-year-old Elizabeth C. Torres, of Bronx, NY, suffered possible injuries and were transported by Jefferson County EMS.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Wilson was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

