Rape Investigation Underway in Clarion

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are currently investigating a rape that reportedly occurred in Clarion Township.

According to police, the Clarion barracks received a report of a sexual assault/rape that allegedly occurred in November of 2019 and January of 2021.

Police say the victim is a Clarion female.

The investigation continues.

