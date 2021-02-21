Say What?!: Ontario Man Breaks Guinness Record for Opening Cans with Mouth

ONTARIO, Canada – An Ontario man broke a Guinness World Record – but not any teeth – when he used his jaws to bite open 24 full beverage cans in 1 minute.

Chucky Mady, 32, an mixed martial arts fighter from Windsor, was recorded on video using his powerful jaws to rip the tops off the cans, causing soda to spray all over him and the surrounding area.

