SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Baked Ham on Sunday, Daily Specials, Dine-In and Take-Out

Sunday, February 21, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Baked Ham as their special on Sunday, February 21. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!

The Korner Restaurant is now re-opened for dine-in. Take out is always available!

The daily specials are as follows:

  • Sunday, February 21 – Baked Hamr
  • Monday, February 22 – Chili Dogs
  • Tuesday, February 23 – Sloppy Joe Stack or Liver and Onions
  • Wednesday, February 24 – Hamballs, 4 pc Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
  • Thursday, February 25 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, or Chicken Parmesan
  • Friday, February 26 – Fish
  • Saturday, February 27 – Cook’s Choice

The menu is subject to change.

You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

korner-123951_12

korner 123951_5

Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

The Korner Restaurant is open:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner ice cream

korner-turnover

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.


