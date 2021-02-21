Susan D. (Buzard) Bobbert, 73, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on Apr. 6, 1947, in Rimersburg, PA, to George D. and Rena (Switzer) Buzard.

Susan worked for the U.S. Post office for over 35 years, starting her career at the Sligo Post Office and retiring from the Hawthorn Post Office as Post Master. She had a green thumb, loved to garden, and kept flowers throughout the house and outdoors. She loved her cats, country music and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Susan enjoyed painting, doing crafts and making gifts for her family. She adored spending time with her family and loved her grandchildren; she never missed sending a card for every holiday. Her children and grandchildren always looked forward to her calling when she would sing them Happy Birthday.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Leonard “Bow” Bobbert; her sons, Jerry D. Foringer and wife, Pamela of Grove City, PA, and Mike D. Foringer and companion, Jessica Loreto of Phoenix, AZ; her daughter, Carol A. Miller and husband, Richard of Knox, PA; six grandchildren, Brittany, Alyssa and Nicholas Foringer and Joshua, Gavin, and Kaitlin Miller; a sister, Vivian Hopper and husband, Jack of Tidal, PA and her first husband, Gerald D. Foringer of Sligo, PA.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard G. Buzard.

Family and friends will be received from 2 – 4 PM and 7 – 9 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in Leatherwood Baptist Cemetery, Porter Twp., Clarion County, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Susan’s honor to Clarion P.A.W.S., 11348 US-322, Shippenville, PA, 16254.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Susan’s family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

