William “Beel” George Exline, 83, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Friday, February 19, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was born on May 16, 1937, to the late Samuel P. and Lena V. (Wieand) Exline in Sproul, PA.

He attended Bedford High School.

Bill proudly served his country with the United States Army from 1960 to 1962.

Bill married Katherine “Kathy” Earline (Pentz Heller) Exline on June 25, 1983, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Brookville, PA; Kathy survives him.

Bill worked for Owens Illinois Plastic Division in Brookville until his retirement in 1998. He was an active member of the Grace Lutheran Church and loved his church family. Bill was a member of the Brookville Eagles #983, Brookville Firemen’s Club, and American Legion Post 66 in Clarion, PA. Bill was fiercely loyal to his family and loved them more than anything in the world. He loved working with his hands and was an avid woodworker. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked hunting and fishing. Bill also helped Pete Dinger operate Dinger Dogs for many years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Lynne (Mark) Switzer of Stoneboro, PA, and Barbara (Harold) Yeany of Brookville, PA; two stepsons, Jeff (Becky) Heller of Newton, NC, and Scott (Joy) Heller of NC; four siblings, Mary (Paul) Crooks of Bedford, PA, Peggy Anderson of Bedford, PA, Rose (Kerry) Barefoot of Bedford, PA, and Linda (Ronald) Hoffman of Imler, PA; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by three siblings, Barbara Imler, David Exline, and Richard Exline; one brother-in-law, Joseph Imler; and one stepson, David Michael Heller.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the Brookville Grace Lutheran Church, 160 Franklin Avenue, Brookville, PA, 15825, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Ben Austin. Final interment will take place at Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, PA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brookville Grace Lutheran Church. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.