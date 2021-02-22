A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow before 1pm, then rain likely between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of snow after 2pm. High near 36. South wind 11 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.