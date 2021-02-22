Angela Marie “Angel” Secules, 52, a resident of 1463 US Route 322, Utica passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at her home.

She was born March 5, 1968, in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late Charles E. and Sandra M. Bellis Urey.

For a number of years, Angel had worked as a Personal Care Assistant at The Caring Place in Franklin.

She enjoyed caring for her houseplants, decorating her home, and collecting knick-knacks and plates. Angel always looked forward with great enthusiasm to her Friday morning O.A.R.S. coffee and kayak trips with her buddies: Jeff, Shawn, Christy, Ryan, Bobbie, Hal, Dee, Sandy, Roman, and Julie along the Allegheny River and Frenchcreek.

Foremost always was her family. She cherished the fun times she was able to share with them, especially watching her grandchildren grow up. Angel also had a love of camping with her family, and being free in the great outdoors. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Rocky Grove.

Angel was married December 27, 1998, to Stephen T. Secules, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by three children: Amber Knox and her fiancé, Alec Seelbaugh; Mike Knox and his fiancé, Hannah Brown all of Franklin; and SPC Zachary Secules, U.S. Army, stationed at JBLM in Tacoma, WA; in addition to her beloved grandchildren: Kamdon, Maddie, Jaxson, Olivia, and Zuri.

Also surviving is her maternal grandmother, Lillian Bellis of Franklin; a sister, Heidi Smith of Bonita Springs, FL; and a brother, Jamie Urey and his wife, Jennifer of Sebring, FL; her “best friends”: Tammy Tarr McClurkin of Murrells Inlet, SC; and Dan McCracken of Olympia, WA; in addition to many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Angel was preceded in death by her parents, her maternal grandfather, and paternal grandparents.

Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A celebration of her life is being planned by her family, and will be announced at a later time once COVID restrictions are somewhat more relaxed.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to: Friends of Fisher House, by visiting: fisherhouse.org; and/or to Luke’s Wings, by visiting: lukeswings.org.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

