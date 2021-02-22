BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Abraxas Escapee in Clarion Borough; Residents Asked to Lock Doors

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for a juvenile who escaped the custody of a local youth treatment center Monday afternoon in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck said a 16-year-old male resident of Abraxas escaped custody around 1:45 p.m. while at an appointment in the borough.

The juvenile is white, approximately 5’10” tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has curly brown hair and was last seen wearing a brown jacket.

“There is an increased police presence in the borough as a result of the search,” said Chief Peck.

Clarion-based State Police are among the agencies assisting with the search.

Residents are asked to lock their doors and remain vigilant.

Anyone who spots someone matching the provided description is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this BREAKING NEWS story.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.