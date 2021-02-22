Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Meringue Muffins

Who doesn’t enjoy a refreshing bite out of a lemon dessert?!

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter, softened

1 cup sugar, divided



2 large eggs1/2 cup plain yogurt2 tablespoons lemon juice1 tablespoon grated lemon zest1/4 teaspoon lemon extract1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon baking soda2 large egg whites

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter, and 2/3 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in yogurt, lemon juice, zest, and extract.

-In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Add to creamed mixture; stir just until moistened. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake 17-19 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven. Increase oven setting to 400°.

-Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add remaining sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating on high after each addition until sugar is dissolved. Continue beating until stiff glossy peaks form.

-Spread or pipe the meringue onto muffins. Bake 6-8 minutes longer or until meringue is golden brown.

Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.