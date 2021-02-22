 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Meringue Muffins

Monday, February 22, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Who doesn’t enjoy a refreshing bite out of a lemon dessert?!

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter, softened
1 cup sugar, divided

2 large eggs
1/2 cup plain yogurt
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon lemon extract
1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
2 large egg whites

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter, and 2/3 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in yogurt, lemon juice, zest, and extract.

-In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Add to creamed mixture; stir just until moistened. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake 17-19 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven. Increase oven setting to 400°.

-Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add remaining sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating on high after each addition until sugar is dissolved. Continue beating until stiff glossy peaks form.

-Spread or pipe the meringue onto muffins. Bake 6-8 minutes longer or until meringue is golden brown.
Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


