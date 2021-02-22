Clarion Hospital Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported five new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update February 22, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 2/21/2021: 11,864

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 10,028

Positives: 1,895

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 2/21/2021: 39,521

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 16,299

Positives: 2,695

Hospital Inpatients as of 2/22/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 14 patients. 1 suspected. 13 confirmed. 4 ICU.

DOH Reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported two additional deaths: one on February 12, 2020, and one on February 21, 2020.

Vaccine

– BHS continues to deploy vaccine clinics in Butler and Clarion.

– Appointments continue to be limited by doses received from PA DOH.

– PA DOH has changed its vaccine allocation process. The process remains highly unpredictable.

– Group “1A,” as definite by the PA Department of Health is eligible for the vaccine.

– Due to demand being far greater than supply, BHS is scheduling only a subgroup within 1A: Butler County and Clarion County residents, and patients of BHS practices, ages 65+.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

