Clarion Woman Faces Theft Charges

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly taking money that was accidentally dropped outside a local store then refusing to return it.

Court documents indicate 30-year-old Samantha Jean Morelle is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, on the following charges:

– Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Monroe Township business in July 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 11, 2020, Clarion-based State Police were contacted in regard to a theft that reportedly occurred at the Walmart store parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

A known victim reported that he had dropped $120.00 in the parking lot and an unknown female picked the money up as she was walking away from the store. The victim said he was notified by a store employee that he had dropped something and the woman had picked it up. The victim then confronted the woman, who allegedly denied having picked up the money and then left the scene.

The complaint notes the victim identified the vehicle as a silver Mercury Milan and had recorded the registration number, which was from New Hampshire.

According to the complaint, through investigation the woman was then identified as Samantha Jean Morelle.

Police then interviewed Morelle, who reportedly stated she was at Walmart when the incident occurred, but had only picked up a receipt in the parking lot.

Morelle also stated she “couldn’t believe something this petty was being investigated,” and she “thought the rule was finders keepers,” according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Morelle through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on November 2, 2020.

