‘Craig’s Barber Place’ Founder Craig McMahan Passes Away

Craig J. McMahan, 88, of Clarion, passed away Friday afternoon, February 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 6, 1932, in Clarion Township, son of the late Margaret McMahan.

Craig graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1952. He then graduated from Ora Jean Barber School in Erie in 1956. Craig barbered in Clarion for most of his life, where he owned Craig’s Barber Place. He also drove tractor trailers for local trucking companies.

Craig was a Corporal in the US Army, serving with the 26th Field Artillery Battery in Germany.

He married the former Mary Harp in July of 1976, who survives. They shared 44 years of love with each other.

He loved and believed in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior and attended the First Baptist Church in Clarion. Craig was a life member of the New Rehobeth-Greenville Presbyterian Church in Strattanville, where he also was a care taker for the Cemetery.

Craig’s favorite past-times were hunting with his sons and friends, riding his motorcycle, camping in his RV in Florida, walking, and running.

He immensely enjoyed his family and grandchildren. Craig was an exceptional gentle and kind man who constantly encouraged others.

Craig is survived by his loving wife, Mary; two sons, Dana McMahan and his wife, Julie, and Jeff McMahan and his fiancé, Karen, all of OH; four step-children, Paul Aaron and his wife, Susan, of NC, Stephen Aaron of FL, Marcia Willison and her husband, John, and Lonnie Aaron, all of PA; his grandchildren, Nick, Katie, Riley, Cassidy, Shane, Samantha, Ashley and her husband, Bryan, Coleman, Ryan, Rachel, and Clair; and two great grandchildren, Dylan and Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a grandson.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the New Rehobeth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Craig’s name to the First Baptist Church, 649 Main Street, Clarion, PA, 16214 or to the New Rehobeth Cemetery Association in care of Fred Port.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

