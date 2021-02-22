Daryl J. Mullen, 84, of Nickleville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, February 20, 2021, in the company of his wife and son at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Daryl was born in Nickleville on April 23, 1936. He was the son of the late Arthur and Lenore Davis Mullen. He graduated from Emlenton High School, and was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1954 to 1956. He was a longtime member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Emlenton. He enjoyed hunting, attending church and reading his bible, tinkering in his garage, and the company of his family, most especially his grandkids. He had been employed at CPT Company in Franklin, Oil Well Supply in Oil City, and retired as a school bus owner operator for the Allegheny Clarion Valley School District.

Mr. Mullen is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Dittman Mullen; the couple had celebrated 60 years of marriage this past June; three sons, John K. Mullen, Dennis E. Mullen, and his wife Mary, and John D. Dittman, all of Nickleville; two grandchildren, James Mullen, a student at Appalachian Bible College in Mount Hope, WV, and his fiancé, Emily Winkleman; and Bethany Terwilliger and her husband, US Army SPC Mathew Chase Terwilliger, of Aurora, CO. Daryl was looking forward to the birth of his great-granddaughter in June. Also surviving are two brothers, Kenneth Mullen and his wife, Marian, of Emlenton, and Gary Mullen and his wife, Charlene, of Seneca; a sister, Janet Stephens and her husband, Lloyd, of Cranberry, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Brent Mullen.

Friends will be received at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 3727 Oneida Valley Road, Emlenton from 12-2 p.m. Thursday. A funeral service will follow from the church at 2:15 p.m. with church pastor Rev. Jacob Langdon, officiating. Entombment with military honors provided by the VETS Honor Guard of Franklin, will be in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc. of Emlenton. Memorial contributions in Daryl’s memory may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church, 3727 Oneida Valley Road, Emlenton, PA, 16373, the Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 371, Emlenton, PA, 16373, or to a charity of one’s choice. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

