Featured Local Job: Home Setting Crew Members

Steinman Building Systems is currently looking for dedicated and responsible workers to set manufactured homes.

They offer competitive salary and unlimited earning potential.

If you have no prior experience they are willing to train.

Overtime is available and roofing experience is preferred.

You must have a valid drivers license.

Overnights are required.

If you are interested please call Pat Steinman at 814-221-4467.

