Francis F. Zagar, 98, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early in the morning of Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Born January 2, 1923, in Kennerdell, he was a son of the late Stephen Zagar and the former Milka Jelenele. Throughout his childhood, Francis assisted his father with their family farm and was proud to have helped his mother, Mary Leonard, with her restaurant, and grew up to be a kindhearted, hardworking man.

Knowing that he could push himself further, Francis proudly enlisted in the United States Navy during the WWII Era, where he was a Pilot. After his discharge, Francis continued his pursuit to better himself by graduating from Allegheny College with his Bachelor’s degree. Throughout his professional career, Francis was an Engineer for Joy Manufacturing, retiring after 30 years of work.

On June 16, 1951, Francis married the love of his life, the former Josephine L. Rodgers, at the St. John’s Episcopal Church by the Reverend Carl Webb. Devout Christians and true to their faith, Francis and Josephine spent the rest of their lives upholding the teachings of the Lord and giving back faithfully to their community. Francis was a member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church for over 92 years; he was a member of the Vestry for over 25 years and he was made a Canon in 2008. Throughout their lives, Francis, who was also a Eucharistic Minister, and his wife made pastoral visits to the sick and those unable to attend church. He was also very involved in the youth services the church had to offer.

Outside of the church, Francis still could be found offering a helping hand to those in need. He was a member of the Franklin School Board for over 25 years and was proud to have served his Franklin community. His kindness knew no bounds and he will be forever remembered by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Francis Stephen Zagar of Florida, and Randy F. Zagar and his wife, Christine, of Oil City; his five grandchildren, Devin Zagar of Oil City, Connor Zagar and his wife, Rhiannon, of Honolulu, HI, Aaron Rusnak of Charleston, SC, Bryan Rusnak and his wife, Stephanie, of Tuscon, AZ, and Jenna Rusnak of Charleston, SC; and by his two great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Emma Rusnak, both of Tuscon, AZ.

In addition to his biological parents and wife, Francis was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Leonard.

Canon Francis will lie in state at the St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Francis will be held privately for the family with Bishop Sean W. Rowe and Mother Elizabeth Ivell, co-officiating.

A livestream of Francis’ funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 10 am on Thursday, February 25, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The church will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Francis will be laid to rest next to his wife in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to honor Francis to the St. John’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 550, Franklin, PA, 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

