Fredrick B. “Ted” Emmett, age 84, of Wesley passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Ted was born in Barkeyville on Aug. 1, 1936, to Paul V. and Helen (McFadden) Emmett. He married Betty Ann Surrena on April 18, 1953.

He was a member of Pleasant View Methodist Church, Irwin Twp.

Ted retired from Cooper Energy Services, Grove City where he was an assembler for 35 years.

Ted also was road master and township supervisor for over 50 years.

He loved serving the citizens of Irwin Township. Ted enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Ted is survived by his wife, Betty at home; 3 children, Patricia Merrick and husband Charles, Grove City, Rick Emmett at home, and Kelly Emmett-Isherwood and husband Robert, Wexford; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer, Stephanie, Ashley and Teddi; a great grandson, Nathan; 1 brother, Kenneth Emmett and wife Jane, Grove City. His parents, 5 sisters, Julia Keith, Jeanette Sopher, Peggie Kelly, Jean Mong, Marilyn Dick, and 2 brothers, Paul “Jack” and Robert Emmett, preceded Ted in death.

The family will receive friends in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 5 to 7:30 PM.

Ted will be laid to rest in Mount Irwin Cemetery.

