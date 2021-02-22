Mr. Harry W. Beemiller, 76, of Dean Road, Sandy Lake, (Sandy Lake Township), passed away at 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his son’s home in Adairsville, Georgia.

Born January 25, 1945, in Xenia, Ohio, he was a son of Harry B. Beemiller and Betty May Pitzer Beemiller.

He was a 1963 graduate of Lakewood High School in Cleveland Ohio. Mr. Beemiller worked for Wright Airlines, American Airlines, & retired from UPS. After retiring he drove for the Amish for many years. He loved fishing, raising chickens, his dogs, and watching the NY Yankees. He was a Polk volunteer firefighter for several years.

Survivors include a daughter, Lt. Col. Retired Jeannette Rhodes and her husband, Joseph, of Petersburg, VA; a son, Britt A. Beemiller and his wife, Kristy, of Adairsville, GA; five grandchildren, Cody Beemiller and Maleah Beemiller of Adairsville, GA, Cheyenne and Dakota Jones of Petersburg and Jack “Bo” Fuller of Polk; great-grandchildren, Emery Mae Beemiller, Dustin Elliott Waits, and his third to be born in May.

Also surviving is a sister, Connie Beemiller of Cleveland Ohio, and uncle and aunt, James & Shirley Brown of Jamestown Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife to whom he married Dec. 1, 1978, Patricia “Patty” Boal Beemiller; a son, Wilbert E. “Boomer” Taylor III; a daughter, Lisa Marie Beemiller.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 3236 S. Main Street, Sandy Lake, where family and friends are welcome from 4–7 PM on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Additional visitation will take place from 10-11 AM on Thursday, February 25, 2021 with a service to follow at 11 AM.

Interment and committal service will be at Old Sandy Cemetery, Polk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1001 State St., Suite 502, Erie, 16501.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

