James “Jim” Ronald Schrecengost, 72, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Penn Highlands-Dubois from heart complications.

Jim graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1968 to 1974. Jim married Dianne Sherman on October 31, 1969, she survives. Jim made a career of being a truck driver and spent more than 50 years out on the road. His favorite destination was New York City. He was known by “Desert Dog”.

Jim loved drag strip racing in his younger years and spent many Friday evenings and Sundays at Nu-Be. He has always been intrigued by classic hot rods. Jim enjoyed camping trips with his family in Pymatuning, watching NASCAR, and slot car racing. After retiring in 2018, he loved spending time at Lake Erie with his nephew, Bobby telling stories and catching walleye and delivering Home Delivered Meals for the Area Agency on Aging.

Jim is survived by a son, JR Schrecengost, Penfield; a daughter, Samantha Schrecengost, Brookville; and two granddaughters, Kathleen and Sky Schrecengost, Penfield; two brothers, Darl, Jr (Marty) and Charles (Kathy) Schrecengost; three sisters, Dee Reed, Blanche (Ken) Phillips, and Cathy (Gary) Lockwood.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Darl Sr. and Sadie Schrecengost; one brother, Tom Schrecengost; and two sisters, Mazie (Fran) Siegel and Sally Schrecengost.

There will be no public viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

