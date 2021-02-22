Knox Police Chief Jason Bowen Seeking Forest County Sheriff Position

FOREST CO., Pa. – The following release is from Jason Bowen, candidate for Forest County Sheriff.

I’m running for Forest County Sheriff and am kindly asking for your support. I am running on the Republican ticket and am trying to get on the May 18th primary ballot.

I have been a police officer for nearly 13 years and have worked my way up to my current position as Chief of Police. I work in a small rural community and understand what it takes to work in this type of environment and the importance of getting to know the citizens, and their families, you serve.

I reside in Marienville with my wife, Bobbi Bowen, and our son, Tyler Bowen, along with our two boxers we dearly love. We are purchasing our house here and Forest County has been my home for the last 22 years and I plan on making it my home for the future as well.

Our son is a 2020 graduate of East Forest High School and is currently enrolled in Slippery Rock University. He has also earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the scout program in Marienville.

The role of the Sheriff is to work for the people and stand up for the people that they serve. I clearly plan on doing that and stand by the following statement “No one shall infringe on our rights to bear arms” and I plan on standing firm on that stance.

Here are the goals I’d like to accomplish during my first year in office:

– Create a ladies firearms and self defense program to ensure and boost the confidence in females when it pertains to conceal carry.

– Establish an open door policy to help procreate the working relationships between the Sheriff and the citizens of Forest County to assist their needs and concerns.

– Create more community involvement programs to assist families in need and also to bring families and neighbors out in the communities to get know each other.

Thank you for your consideration.