Local Women Lose Over $1,000 in Online Dog Scam

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two local women lost over $1,000.00 in an online dog scam.

Around 7:45 p.m. on February 12 Marienville-based State Police received a report of theft in Farmington Township, Clarion County, related to an internet scam.

Police say two known victims, a Vowinckel woman and a Leeper woman, sent a combined total of $1,080.00 for the purchase of two dogs, but no dog was delivered to either victim.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Pennsylvania State Police are encouraging all online shoppers to exercise caution when any unknown online seller suggests financial transactions through prepaid gift cards or mobile financial applications via cell phones.

