Looking for a Lyft in Clarion?

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – If you’re thinking about trying a ridesharing app in our local region, at least one driver is ready to answer the call.

Ridesharing is a service that arranges transportation, where a driver offers transportation service to multiple riders at the same time. Then a smartphone app, such as Uber or Lyft, works as the middleman for riders and drivers to find and connect with each other

Adrianne Sieklucki started driving for Uber in October of 2020, mainly in the Pittsburgh area; however, she recently returned to her hometown of Clarion and joined Lyft in January.

“People think there’s no Uber or Lyft up here, but there is,” Sieklucki told exploreClarion.com.

She not only drives regularly, but even switches up vehicles depending on the weather, preferring to spend clear days in her sedan, and snowier days with more challenging road conditions in her SUV.

She does pick-ups not only in Clarion County but also in surrounding counties when the trip is worth the travel.

“If someone is in DuBois, and they’re going five minutes away, that’s not worth it for me to drive to DuBois from Clarion, but if they’re going from DuBois to Pittsburgh, I’ll do that.”

She has already done a few longer trips.

“The farthest I’ve driven thus far is an hour and a half, but I’m willing to drive further.”

Sieklucki said the most she’s ever made on a single trip so far is $65.00.

With her home base in Clarion, she’s willing to do short local trips in the Clarion County area, but as she also has family in Venango County, she plans to do some driving there, as well.

Sieklucki is currently available to drive all day on Saturdays, Sundays, and Tuesdays, and after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

She noted that she is also willing to drive late for the after-bar crowd.

Both Uber and Lyft are available for download for iPhone and Android devices.

