Clarion Man Accused of Grabbing Woman by Her Throat, Slapping, Pushing Her

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man allegedly grabbed, slapped, and pushed a woman during an argument at a residence in Clarion Township.

Court documents indicate 51-year-old Tom M. Summerville is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

The charges stem from an incident that occurred earlier this month at a residence in Clarion Township.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:08 p.m. on February 11, Tom M. Summerville and two known female victims were involved in an argument that turned physical.

During the argument, Summerville allegedly struck the first female victim in the face with an open hand, held her against a door by her throat, and pushed her to the floor, causing a laceration to her right thumb.

The complaint states the second female victim attempted to get between Summerville and the first victim, and Summerville then pushed her into a stove.

Summerville was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:27 p.m. on February 11.

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

