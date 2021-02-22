Pizza, Politics, Petitions & Registration GOP Event Set for Thursday

CLARION, Pa. – Republican voters in Clarion County have an opportunity to get a mix of pizza, politicians, and petitions at an event to be held Thursday, February 25, county GOP chairman Rick Rathfon announced recently.

(Photo from a previous event, courtesy Clarion County Republican Committee)

The event – the party’s annual gathering of registered partisans for petition-signing activity – will be held at the Clarion Oaks Golf club from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Chairman Rathfon extended an invitation to Republican candidates who seek nominating support to be placed on the ballot for the May 18 primary election. He added attendees at the event will have pizza and soft drinks provided by the county Republican committee.

Sheriff, Coroner, and Treasurer are all on the ballot this year. District Judge Tim Schill is up for re-election this year in District Court 18-3-02. In addition, there are four statewide judicial races including one Supreme Court, one Superior Court, and two Commonwealth Court positions on the ballot.

There are also multiple positions up for election countywide this year for School Director, Township Supervisor, Township Auditor, Tax Collector, Borough Council, Borough Auditor & Borough Mayor.

Voter registration forms will also be available for anyone wanting to register to vote in the primary election.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.