 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Pizza, Politics, Petitions & Registration GOP Event Set for Thursday

Monday, February 22, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

88987369_2769873199800941_8016843945914925056_oCLARION, Pa. – Republican voters in Clarion County have an opportunity to get a mix of pizza, politicians, and petitions at an event to be held Thursday, February 25, county GOP chairman Rick Rathfon announced recently.

(Photo from a previous event, courtesy Clarion County Republican Committee)

The event – the party’s annual gathering of registered partisans for petition-signing activity – will be held at the Clarion Oaks Golf club from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Chairman Rathfon extended an invitation to  Republican candidates who seek nominating support to be placed on the ballot for the May 18 primary election. He added attendees at the event will have pizza and soft drinks provided by the county Republican committee.

Sheriff, Coroner, and Treasurer are all on the ballot this year. District Judge Tim Schill is up for re-election this year in District Court 18-3-02. In addition, there are four statewide judicial races including one Supreme Court, one Superior Court, and two Commonwealth Court positions on the ballot.

There are also multiple positions up for election countywide this year for School Director, Township Supervisor, Township Auditor, Tax Collector, Borough Council, Borough Auditor & Borough Mayor.

Voter registration forms will also be available for anyone wanting to register to vote in the primary election.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.